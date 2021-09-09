Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.03 and last traded at C$12.06. Approximately 59,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 108,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$390.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.36.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

