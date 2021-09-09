Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Trading Down 1.5%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 8,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 24,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58.

Aimia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)

Aimia Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

