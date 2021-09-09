Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,121 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 107.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STX opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

