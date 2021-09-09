Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $73,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,905.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,793.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,555.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,940.99. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.60.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

