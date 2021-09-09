Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $191.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.42 and a 200-day moving average of $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

