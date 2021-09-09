Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 879 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $128.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.03 and its 200 day moving average is $127.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

