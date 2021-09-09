McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $206.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.17. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,566. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

