Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Shares Up 34%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS)’s share price traded up 34% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.30. 113,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 535% from the average session volume of 17,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Home Bistro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBIS)

Home Bistro, Inc engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

