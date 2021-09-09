Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $20.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. FMR LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,141,000 after buying an additional 273,669 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,527,000 after buying an additional 175,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 126,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,354 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCRB opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.98. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

