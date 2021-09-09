Thor Mining (LON:THR) Trading 3.4% Higher

Thor Mining PLC (LON:THR) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 4,083,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 9,000,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £12.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Thor Mining Company Profile (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.