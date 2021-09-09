Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.