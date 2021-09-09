$3.15 EPS Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to post earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $11.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,231 shares of company stock worth $12,999,486. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 151.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $274.43 on Monday. Littelfuse has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $289.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.28 and a 200-day moving average of $262.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

