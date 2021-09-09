PVH (PVH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PVH (NYSE: PVH) recently:

9/2/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $128.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $123.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $159.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – PVH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of PVH Corp have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock further got a boost from its first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Despite pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions, results gained from brand strength, particularly in Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger along with solid growth in international unit. E-commerce sales momentum continued. Lower promotions, positive sales mix and lower inventory boosted margins, which is likely to persist. It recently revised fiscal 2021 view which seems encouraging. However, PVH Corp is likely to incur pre-tax cost of $13 million in fiscal second quarter due to Heritage Brands sale which has been recently completed. The North America unit is likely to remain drab due to a slow recovery of international tourism.”

7/14/2021 – PVH is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

PVH opened at $108.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get PVH Corp alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.