61,398 Shares in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000.

VIXY stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $91.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75.

