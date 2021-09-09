Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Invests $1.90 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $405.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $389.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

