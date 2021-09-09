GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock opened at $171.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $452.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

