GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after purchasing an additional 550,202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,611,000 after purchasing an additional 513,318 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 32.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,526,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,011,000 after purchasing an additional 872,389 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,035 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,997. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -75.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

