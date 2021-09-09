CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CTK opened at $1.62 on Thursday. CooTek has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $99.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.02.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,098 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.