GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 45.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Hologic by 30.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Hologic by 34.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

HOLX stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

