9,934 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in HNI by 58.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 701.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in HNI by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in HNI during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.08.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

