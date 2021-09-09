GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THG opened at $139.11 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.57 and its 200-day moving average is $134.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

