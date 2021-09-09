HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Announces Earnings Results

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

