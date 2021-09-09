Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Immatics reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Immatics has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $951.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Immatics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Immatics by 139.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immatics during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Immatics during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.