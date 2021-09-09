Base Protocol (BASE) Achieves Market Cap of $929,316.42

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $929,316.42 and $8,333.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00004569 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 550,371 coins and its circulating supply is 432,859 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

