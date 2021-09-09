Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Announce $1.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.91. Curtiss-Wright also posted earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $115.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $83.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

