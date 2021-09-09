Method Finance (MTHD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,023.00

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Method Finance has a market cap of $715,750.40 and $2,023.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00168500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

