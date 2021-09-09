Contrasting Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

13.1% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FNCB Bancorp and Synovus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Synovus Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88

Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $44.39, indicating a potential upside of 8.34%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Synovus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $55.59 million 2.83 $15.35 million N/A N/A Synovus Financial $2.31 billion 2.60 $373.70 million $2.41 17.00

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 34.69% 13.08% 1.37% Synovus Financial 28.77% 14.65% 1.24%

Risk and Volatility

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Synovus Financial pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Synovus Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats FNCB Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking. The Wholesale Banking business segment serves primarily larger corporate customers by providing commercial lending and deposit services through specialty teams including middle market, CRE, senior housing, national accounts, premium finance, structured lending, healthcare, asset-based lending, and community investment capital. The Financial Management Services (FMS) business segment serves its customers by providing mortgage and trust services and also specializing in professional portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, the execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management, financial planning, and family office services, as well as the provision of individual investment advice on equity a

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.