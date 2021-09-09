Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $12.73 EPS

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($13.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($12.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TNYA stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $28.72.

TNYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

