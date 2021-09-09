Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $501.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

