Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Gina Harrison Sells 1,187 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $178.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day moving average is $184.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 101.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $93,205,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.