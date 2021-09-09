Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $12.97 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,661,000 after purchasing an additional 766,639 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after purchasing an additional 686,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,797,000 after purchasing an additional 633,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,051,000 after acquiring an additional 621,421 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $141.49 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

