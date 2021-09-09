Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,555,000 after purchasing an additional 118,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,969 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Air Lease by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,616,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,212,000 after acquiring an additional 161,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Air Lease by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,867,000 after acquiring an additional 782,825 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Air Lease by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 545,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

