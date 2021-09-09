Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.92 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CATY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

