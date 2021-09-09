Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,072 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $21.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $110,093. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

