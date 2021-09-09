Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLO opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55. OLO has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

