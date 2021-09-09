Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $113,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $115,600.00.

Ciena stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

