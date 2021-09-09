NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$30.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$14.97 and a 52-week high of C$32.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -232.42.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

