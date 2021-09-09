HC Wainwright Cuts Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Price Target to $28.00

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 85.31% from the company’s previous close.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -2.38. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $7,445,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,096,407 shares of company stock valued at $37,927,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Humanigen by 1,884.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 122,349 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

