Duality Advisers LP Purchases 33,988 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $26,381,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2,729.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 524,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 506,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $14,481,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The business’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

