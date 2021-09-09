Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $79,925,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $174.67 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $216.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.06 and its 200 day moving average is $189.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.