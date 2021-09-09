Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $351.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

