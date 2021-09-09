First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 443 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,007 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 108,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

