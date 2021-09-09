Argent Trust Co Buys 1,418 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $239,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,713.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 31,418 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

WY opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

