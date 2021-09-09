Bp Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 30.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 585,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after purchasing an additional 543,282 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $123,257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC opened at $368.58 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.58 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.72.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.50.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

