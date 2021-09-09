Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,192.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $753.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $746.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.64, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $689.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.51 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

