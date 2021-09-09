Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 1,338 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 59.6% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.60 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.15 and a 200-day moving average of $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.