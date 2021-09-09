Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 34.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after acquiring an additional 457,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

