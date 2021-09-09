Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.06 million.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

