REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.78 million, a P/E ratio of 166.78 and a beta of 2.68. REV Group has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REV Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of REV Group worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

