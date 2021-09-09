First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,026,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.